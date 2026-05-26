Nagaland CM hails ECI nod to NDPP-NPF merger, calls it a ‘golden period’ for unified NPF

Nagaland Chief Minister and NPF president Neiphiu Rio on May 25, described the Election Commission of India’s approval of the NDPP-NPF merger as a “historic moment” and a “golden period” for the unified regional party.

Addressing the party’s ticket distribution ceremony for the upcoming Town Council by-elections 2026, Rio said the Election Commission’s order earlier this month had formally recognised the Naga People's Front as a unified regional party, while the erstwhile Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party ceased to exist as a separate political entity.

The ruling NDPP, which had 32 MLAs, had formally merged with the NPF, which had two legislators, in October last year.

Expressing satisfaction over returning to what he called his “original political home”, Rio said he felt “very comfortable” being back with the NPF, which he termed the true custodian of Naga rights and identity.

He said the party was established solely to safeguard the rights, identity and dignity of the Naga people, and urged party leaders and workers to uphold the organisation’s legacy with sincerity and discipline.

“This is a time for renewal,” Rio said, calling on party members to familiarise themselves with the party’s aims and objectives and place public interest above personal ambitions.

The chief minister also reminded party workers that the NPF Constitution binds every member to remain committed to serving the people and stressed that the party’s primary responsibility was to protect Naga interests.

Calling on municipal councillors to prioritise public welfare, Rio urged them to follow party guidelines strictly and maintain unity to avoid misunderstandings.

NPF secretary general and MLA Achumbemü Kikün said all formalities related to the merger had now been completed following receipt of the long-awaited official communication from the Election Commission of India.

During the programme, the NPF formally introduced three candidates for the upcoming urban local body by-elections — Neichüu Kuotsü for Chümoukedima Town Ward No. 11, Shikavi Kiba for Atoizu Town Ward No. 9, and Aling Lotha for Wokha Town Ward No. 8. The candidates were administered the oath by working president Pusazo Luruo.