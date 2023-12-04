The General Manager of N.F. Railway Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, in regards to the railway projects in the state called upon the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio on Monday.

The meeting held between the duo was to chalk out areas of concern related to the smooth and easy execution of various railway projects in the state.

The General Manager assured the Chief Minister that the railway connectivity in the ongoing Dhansiri-Zubza new line project till Molvom and Pherima will be achieved by September, 2024. Railway will also be developing a Goods Yard at Molvom as requested by the State Authorities. General Manager also assured that N.F. Railway will develop rail infrastructure in the state as per the requirement of the state.

The CM of Nagaland also accepted NFR’s request to set up a high-level committee in the state to sort out the issues pertaining to railways. The Committee will now be sitting on a quarterly basis.

NFR aims to redefine the railway infrastructure in the region. Apart from the Kohima connectivity project, which is slated to be commissioned by 2026, NFR also aims to provide a direct rail connectivity between Kohima & Imphal, that are the capital cities of Nagaland and Manipur respectively. The General Manager also updated the CM about its status. The Reconnaissance Engineering cum Traffic survey for Zubza-Imphal new line has been completed. NFR is now in a stage to start the Final Location Survey shortly for this new line, contract for which is already in place.

Notably, NFR, in 2022, opened the Shokhuvi Railway station in Nagaland, the second railway station in the state after Dimapur, which was opened after a gap of more than 100 years.