Nagaland CM inaugurates women-centric BPO centre in Dimapur

Neiphiu Rio on February 18 inaugurated a women-centric business process outsourcing (BPO) centre in Dimapur, describing it as a major step towards generating employment opportunities focused on women in Nagaland.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and the JSW Foundation. Touted as the first women-centric BPO facility of its kind in the Northeast, the centre will initially employ 125 people, with plans to scale up operations in phases.

Addressing the gathering, Rio termed the launch “a new chapter in Nagaland's journey towards inclusive and technology-driven growth”. He said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering women, enhancing skills and creating meaningful employment opportunities within the state.

Highlighting the potential of the state’s youth, the chief minister said Nagaland’s young population is educated, adaptable and proficient in English, making them well-suited to compete in the global service economy. He reiterated that the government has prioritised skill development, entrepreneurship and private investment as central pillars of sustainable development.

Emphasising the role of women in Naga society, Rio described them as key contributors to economic life and strong pillars of families and communities. Structured employment opportunities such as BPOs, he said, would strengthen financial independence and foster professional growth among women.

The collaboration between IDAN and the JSW Foundation has been formalised through a memorandum of understanding, focusing on skill development, technology adoption and employment generation aimed at building a resilient and future-ready workforce.

IDAN chairman and advisor to the chief minister, Abu Metha, said nearly ₹6 crore has been invested in the first phase by JSW Foundation and JSW Shakti. He added that while the centre will begin with around 125 employees, there are plans to expand capacity to 500 in the future.

Conceptualised and completed within six months, the project underscores coordinated efforts between the Nagaland government and JSW, and is expected to attract further investments in IT-enabled services and knowledge-based industries in the state.