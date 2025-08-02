Nagaland CM launches 51 school infra projects to realize NEP 2020 goals

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday virtually inaugurated 51 school infrastructure projects across the state under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. The virtual event was held from the Chief Minister’s residential complex in Kohima.

The newly inaugurated projects span multiple districts and comprise 15 new school buildings, 17 additional classrooms, 18 teachers’ quarters, and one residential hostel, according to a press release from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

Calling the development a "milestone in strengthening Nagaland’s education sector," CM Rio underscored the need to move beyond temporary school structures and focus on building permanent and quality infrastructure to ensure the long-term educational advancement of the state.

Despite the challenges posed by Nagaland’s difficult terrain, Rio noted that sincere efforts are being made to enhance school infrastructure, particularly in remote areas. He emphasized that while infrastructure is vital, its impact is maximized only when there is active community participation and local ownership to maintain and utilize facilities effectively.

"Quality education is the cornerstone of a developed society. It not only empowers individuals but also fuels economic growth and opens up opportunities," the Chief Minister said. He urged all stakeholders to foster an inclusive, safe, and nurturing environment for the holistic development of students.

Also speaking on the occasion, Advisor for School Education and SCERT, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, shared statistics on the current state of school infrastructure. Out of the 16,087 rooms in government schools, 86 percent (13,767 rooms) are used for instructional purposes, with the remaining designated for laboratories, libraries, and teachers' rooms.

Yhome credited the Samagra Shiksha scheme for addressing critical infrastructure gaps and revealed that the department aims to bring back one lakh out-of-school children by 2030, thereby enhancing both educational outcomes and the economic wellbeing of families.

In his introductory remarks, State Mission Director L. Jamithung Lotha elaborated on the scheme's integrated framework, which merges the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), and Teacher Education (TE) in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

Lotha highlighted key initiatives including the development of school buildings, provision of free textbooks and uniforms, teacher training programs, and the introduction of smart classrooms. He also acknowledged certain implementation challenges faced during the rollout.

The virtual inauguration was attended by several dignitaries including MLA A. Pongshi Phom, Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister Mohammad Ali Shihab, Commissioner and Secretary for School Education and SCERT Kevileno Angami, and officials from multiple departments.