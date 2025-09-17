Nagaland CM launches World Bank-funded ELEMENT project to restore forests, livelihoods

Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday officially launched the Enhancing Landscape and Ecosystem Management (ELEMENT) Nagaland Project at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Kohima.

The five-year project, funded by the World Bank–International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), will be implemented in 225 villages across 16 districts through the Society for Climate Resilient Agriculture in Nagaland (SoCRAN) under the Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) Cell.

Speaking at the launch, Rio described the project as a significant milestone in the state’s commitment to restore, conserve and sustainably manage its unique landscape and rich forest wealth. “Nagaland may cover only 2.1% of the country’s geographical area, but it plays a critical role in sustaining livelihoods, preserving culture, and providing vital ecological services,” he said. However, he cautioned that these assets are under increasing threat from climate change, soil erosion, shifting cultivation, and socio-economic pressures, all of which have heightened the vulnerability of poor rural communities.

Rio underscored that forests in Nagaland are not just natural assets but are deeply linked with the life, customs, and traditions of tribal and rural communities. He stressed that women and marginalized groups would be ensured meaningful participation in governance and enterprise development under the project. “This holistic approach is designed to address both ecological and livelihood challenges, creating a model of inclusive and sustainable development in the state,” he added, calling for strong collaboration among state agencies, research institutions, development partners, NGOs, and local communities for the project’s success.

World Bank Lead Environment Specialist Dinesh Aryal highlighted the cultural, economic, and environmental significance of Nagaland’s forests, noting that they face mounting threats from both climate change and human activity. He underlined two priorities for successful implementation: the appointment of a dedicated project director and early initiation of the budget process to ensure timely fund release. “The World Bank remains committed to supporting the Nagaland government in sustainable forest management,” Aryal said.

ELEMENT Project Director and Secretary, Kumar Ramnikant, IAS, said the project comes at a critical juncture, as Nagaland grapples with declining forest cover, soil erosion, water scarcity, and climate challenges. He emphasized that the initiative seeks not only ecological restoration but also livelihood enhancement, ensuring communities are partners in the process.

Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, IAS, in his keynote address, stressed the importance of effective implementation, timely completion, and active community involvement to make the project a success.

The programme also saw the official unveiling of the ELEMENT Project logo. Advisor for Agriculture Mhathung Yanthan, senior officials, and heads of departments were present on the occasion.