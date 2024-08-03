Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met with General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps, Lt Gen H S Sahi and held discussions on enhancing security, fostering peace, and promoting development in the state.

The army commander called on Rio and deliberated upon the the issues during an interaction at the chief minister’s office on August 2, a release issued by the Assam Rifles said.

The release further added that the GOC emphasised on the commitment of the army to ensuring the safety and security of Nagaland and its people.

He expressed appreciation for the continued support of the Nagaland government in facilitating the operations and initiatives of the army.

Later, Lt Gen Sahi visited the headquarters of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and reviewed their operational preparedness.