Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton extended their congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the party’s resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, February 8.

The BJP secured a decisive win over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), marking its return to power in the national capital after over 26 years.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Rio lauded the BJP’s triumph, emphasizing that the electoral mandate reflects the public’s trust in the party’s vision and leadership. He also extended his felicitations to Prime Minister Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda, asserting that the victory ushers in a new era of development.

Deputy CM and BJP Legislature Party Leader Yanthungo Patton also expressed his admiration for the party’s workers, attributing the historic win to their relentless efforts. He commended the contributions of BJP National President JP Nadda, National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, and Delhi BJP President Virend Sachdeva for their steadfast leadership.

Patton further highlighted the transformative progress India is experiencing under PM Modi’s leadership, stating that Delhi’s mandate signifies a commitment to development and good governance.

"This victory belongs to every worker, every supporter, and every voter who believes in the BJP's mission of nation-building," Patton remarked.