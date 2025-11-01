Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and deputy CM TR Zeliang inspect ongoing NH repair works in Kohima

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, who also oversees the National Highways portfolio, inspected the ongoing National Highway repair works along the Kezanu and Liezocha stretches under Jotsoma village in Kohima district on November 1.



During the site visit, Executive Engineer (PWD–NH) Bendang briefed the dignitaries on the progress of the project. He informed that the stream responsible for the recent landslide, along with two adjoining streams, has been diverted to another valley and channelled through a single reinforced concrete (RCC) box drainage system to ensure smoother water flow and enhanced slope stability.



The engineer added that key components such as gabion wall construction, earth cutting, and surface stabilization are advancing steadily, with the road expected to become motorable soon.



Chief Minister Rio emphasized the need for robust slope protection measures to prevent future landslides and underlined the importance of effective drainage systems to improve road longevity. He also called upon engineers and contractors to maintain high-quality standards and expedite completion to restore safe and reliable road connectivity for the public.



Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang echoed the Chief Minister’s call for timely and durable completion, reiterating the government’s commitment to improving Nagaland’s highway infrastructure.



The inspection team also included Deputy Commissioner Kohima B. Henok Buchem, Revenue Officer Kevingoto Kulnu, and other departmental officials.