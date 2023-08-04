Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on August 4 called on Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised him of plans and initiatives for the development of the state.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Rio expressed his happiness for Shah's continued support and visionar leadership.

''Called on the Hon’ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji along with Shri @TRZeliang and Shri @AlongImna. We apprised him on the plans and initiatives for the development of Nagaland. Grateful to him for his continued support and visionary leadership,'' he tweeted.

Called on the Hon’ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji along with Shri @TRZeliang and Shri @AlongImna. We apprised him on the plans and initiatives for the development of Nagaland. Grateful to him for his continued support and visionary leadership pic.twitter.com/wax0exXHiV — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 4, 2023

Prior to this, the Nagaland Chief Minister also met the Union Minister of road transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on August 3 where he discussed the ongoing National Highway projects in the state in the presence of higher officials.

''Had a meeting with Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways. We assessed the ongoing National Highway projects in the State. Grateful for the opportunity to discuss key developmental works,'' Rio tweeted.

Had a meeting with Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways. We assessed the ongoing National Highway projects in the State. Grateful for the opportunity to discuss key developmental works. pic.twitter.com/EzwE43Cbau — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 3, 2023

Rion was accompanied by deputy chief minister TR Zeliang and Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation G Kaito Aye.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister also met Union Minister of Culture, and Tourism Kishan Reddy, and discussed initiatives to boost development in Nagaland in line with the Prime Minister’s DevINE.

He expressed gratitude to Union Minister for his continued support.

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