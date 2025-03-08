In a crucial address during the Zero Hour of the 6th session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio weighed in on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative. The discussion, initiated by MLA Achumbemo Kikon under Rule 54, brought attention to the national debate over the 129th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 17, 2024.

The proposed Bill seeks to introduce Article 82A, mandating simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies. Additionally, amendments to Articles 83, 172, and 327 are proposed to streamline India’s electoral system. The matter is currently under the review of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which has met twice—on January 8 and February 25, 2025—but has yet to finalize its recommendations.

CM Rio reminded the House that India followed a synchronized electoral cycle from 1951 to 1967, which was later disrupted due to premature dissolutions of state assemblies. Various institutions, including the Election Commission (1983), the Law Commission (1999), and NITI Aayog (2017), have since revisited the idea, advocating for a unified electoral system to promote governance stability.

Highlighting the benefits of the initiative, CM Rio pointed out:

Financial Efficiency: Simultaneous elections would significantly reduce election-related expenditures.

Uninterrupted Development: The Model Code of Conduct, which halts governance and policy implementation during elections, would have a less frequent impact.

Administrative Relief: Conducting elections once in five years would ease the burden on officials engaged in election duties.

Impact on Nagaland’s Electoral Timeline

Should the Bill be passed in the 18th Lok Sabha (2024-2029), the first synchronized elections could take place in May-June 2029. This would affect Nagaland’s electoral cycle as follows:

The current 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) is set to complete its tenure by February-March 2028.

The 15th NLA would serve a full five-year term until February-March 2033.

However, the 16th NLA, elected in 2033, would see its tenure shortened to align with the 19th Lok Sabha, concluding in May-June 2034.

While CM Rio refrained from taking a definitive stance, citing the ongoing JPC review, his remarks signal growing regional engagement in this transformative electoral proposal. As deliberations continue at the national level, Nagaland, along with the rest of India, awaits further clarity on the potential implementation of ‘One Nation, One Election.’