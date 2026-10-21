Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on October 21 called for an inclusive and acceptable solution to the decades-old Naga political issue, urging all negotiating parties to demonstrate sincerity in fulfilling the aspirations of the Naga people.

Addressing a programme marking the 64th Foundation Day of the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) in Kohima, Rio said the political issue remained central to the party's agenda and stressed that lasting peace was essential for development, economic growth, investment and employment generation.

Although the NPF is not a negotiating party in the ongoing dialogue between the Centre and Naga political groups, Rio, who is also the party president, said it had an important role as a facilitator in bridging differences and creating a conducive atmosphere for the peace process.

He appealed to tribal bodies, civil society organisations, churches, student organisations, women, youth and political parties to work collectively towards a settlement, placing the aspirations of the Naga people above individual and organisational differences.

Rio also emphasised that development could not be put on hold while awaiting a political settlement. He said the government would continue to prioritise education, employment, healthcare, entrepreneurship, rural livelihoods and infrastructure.

Citing initiatives such as the Chief Minister's Micro Finance Scheme, Nagaland Startup Policy, Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme and Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission, he said the government was working to expand economic opportunities and improve public welfare.

On the party's organisational future, Rio urged workers to strengthen the NPF across all 60 Assembly constituencies and prepare for the next elections. He also called for greater participation of women and youth in leadership positions.

Welcoming new legislators and members who had joined the NPF, including leaders from the Rising People's Party (RPP) and MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP), Rio urged party members to set aside past differences and work together. He stressed that personal ambitions should not take precedence over the interests of the organisation and the people.

Reflecting on the NPF's 64-year journey, Rio paid tribute to its founding leaders and former presidents, saying the party's political philosophy was rooted in pursuing Naga aspirations through peaceful and democratic means.

He also expressed concern over the situation in Manipur, extending solidarity to those affected by violence and displacement. He called for reconciliation, restoration of trust and lasting peace in the neighbouring state.

Rio said the NPF's responsibility was to leave behind a stronger party, a more united society and a better Nagaland for the next generation.