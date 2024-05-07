Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio greeted Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki who is in the state on a two-day visit.

The Nagaland chief minister called on to the Japanese Ambassador, aiming to strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties, further wishing Suzuki and his delegation a pleasant stay.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Neiphiu Rio wrote, “A warm welcome to Japanese Ambassador to India, Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki, on his return visit to Nagaland. Looking forward to strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties. I wish him, and his delegation, a pleasant stay.”

Suzuki reached the state on May 7 and is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit. On the first day, Suzuki will be in attendance at a cultural programme at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima.

The following day, he is set to be part of the soft inauguration of the Kohima Peace Memorial and Eco Park. The Ambassador's itinerary includes laying the foundation stone of the park, participating in a ceremonial plantation and paying respects at the Kohima War Cemetery.

The day will conclude with Suzuki and other Japanese delegates visiting the Kohima Cathedral and the World War II Museum at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.