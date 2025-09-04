Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio concludes 7th session of 14th NLA, emphasizes on indigenous rights and inclusive development

On the final day of the Seventh Session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio delivered his concluding remarks at the Assembly on September 4, highlighting the need for safeguarding indigenous rights and promoting inclusive governance in the state.

CM Rio expressed his gratitude to all MLAs who actively participated in the discussions, stressing that it is crucial for lawmakers to remain committed to the rights and welfare of the indigenous people of Nagaland. He underscored the significance of legal frameworks such as the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations, 1873 and Article 371A of the Indian Constitution, which have historically played a key role in protecting the culture, traditions, and practices of the Naga community.

Addressing the ongoing Reservation Policy debate initiated by MLA Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhutso, the CM emphasized the importance of balancing meritocracy with social justice, ensuring that weaker sections are brought onto a level playing field. He noted that a state government committee has been constituted to address and review concerns raised by the public regarding this issue.

Dr. Rio also spoke on the Census 2027, stressing that all sections of society should collaborate to ensure its successful implementation. He highlighted the need for proper enumeration of the four tribes—Kuki, Kachari, Garo, and Mikhir—to secure recognition as Non-Naga Indigenous Inhabitants of the state. In line with this, he suggested the development of an online database of all immigrants, which would facilitate access for both authorities and citizens, while aiding the government in addressing illegal immigration concerns.

Concluding his remarks, the Chief Minister called for collective efforts from all societal stakeholders to occupy spaces in economic and developmental sectors, thereby ensuring the natural outward migration of illegal settlers without reliance on forceful evictions.