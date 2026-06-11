Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio condemns killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has strongly condemned the killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur, describing it as a "horrific and inhuman" act and calling for immediate action against those responsible.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Rio said the incident was particularly painful as it occurred shortly after Naga organisations had facilitated the safe release of 14 hostages, whose well-being and dignity had been ensured throughout their captivity.

The Manipur Police on Wednesday recovered the bodies of six people believed to be among the missing Naga men who were abducted by armed groups from Kangpokpi district on May 13.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Rio said the incident had shaken the conscience of the Naga people and highlighted the fragile security situation in the region.

He credited the United Naga Council (UNC) and other Naga organisations for exercising restraint and choosing dialogue over confrontation during a highly volatile situation. According to the chief minister, the safe release of the 14 hostages reflected the Naga community's commitment to humanity and peace even under difficult circumstances.

However, Rio noted that appeals for the reciprocal release of six Naga hostages allegedly held by Kuki community members did not yield positive results, resulting in what he described as a deeply tragic outcome.

Terming the killings shocking and beyond comprehension, the chief minister said the incident had deeply wounded the conscience of the Naga people.

Rio urged both the Government of India and the Manipur government to take urgent measures to ensure justice, calling for those responsible to be identified, apprehended and prosecuted under the law.

"Accountability is essential. Only through a fair, transparent and credible process can a measure of confidence be restored among the people," he said.

The chief minister also appealed to authorities to take immediate steps to safeguard all communities and prevent further escalation of tensions in Manipur, warning that any deterioration in public trust could aggravate the already fragile situation.

Calling for calm and unity, Rio urged citizens, particularly Naga communities in Manipur, Nagaland, Myanmar and neighbouring regions, not to allow grief and anger to fuel further violence. He emphasised the need to uphold the principles of peace, justice and humanity.

Rio also conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and the wider Naga community during the difficult period.