North East Christian University (NECU) conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree upon Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in recognition of his remarkable contributions to social and political spheres.

The honor was bestowed upon Rio by Nagaland Governor and NECU Visitor, La Ganesan, during the university’s first convocation ceremony held on its campus.

Expressing his gratitude, CM Rio stated, “I am humbled and deeply grateful to receive this honorary degree from NECU. This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to our collective commitment to fostering international relations and launching visionary initiatives that uplift our community.”

He further emphasized the importance of cultural integration, peace-building, and innovative programs that contribute to societal progress.

Governor La Ganesan highlighted that the university’s decision to confer the honorary degree reflects faith in the Chief Minister’s dedication to the state’s future. He also assured NECU of his continued support for its innovative educational initiatives, which aim to enhance the quality of life in the community.

During the event, 19 students across various disciplines were awarded degrees, with the Governor and the Chief Minister personally handing them over. Ganesan also encouraged graduates to carry forward the values of knowledge, empathy, and service instilled by NECU.