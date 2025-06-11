The 2025 edition of the Northeast National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival was officially inaugurated on June 11 at the picturesque Dzüü Resort in Rüsoma Village, Kohima. The event is being organized by the NSS Cell under the Directorate of Youth Resources & Sports, Government of Nagaland, in collaboration with the Regional Directorate of NSS, Guwahati, and is sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. The festival is themed “Viksit Bharat”, in line with the national vision for a developed India.

The week-long festival, running from June 10 to 14, brings together 300 NSS volunteers and officials representing the eight northeastern states of India. However, the Mizoram delegation could not participate due to unforeseen circumstances.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio delivered an inspiring address, calling the festival a “celebration of unity in diversity” and emphasizing its role in nurturing youth leadership, fostering cultural exchange, and strengthening community values.

“The youth are the heartbeat of the nation,” Dr. Rio stated. “This gathering is more than a celebration—it is a powerful expression of our shared humanity and our collective aspiration for a better future.”

He urged young participants to take pride in their diverse heritage while embracing a common national identity, encouraging them to preserve their folk traditions, languages, and art forms. “Many of you are dressed in your traditional attire today, which is a beautiful reminder of who you are and where you come from. Let this pride in your roots shine through,” he said.

Dr. Rio also reflected on his own upbringing in a disciplined, army-rooted family, crediting values like discipline, integrity, and service for shaping his leadership. He applauded NSS volunteers for their continued involvement in blood donation drives, health camps, disaster relief efforts, and cleanliness campaigns, calling these acts "true examples of nation-building."

“The motto ‘Not Me, But You’ captures the soul of public service. You are already leaders, serving your communities with selflessness and responsibility,” he added.

He proposed that future editions of the NSS festival be hosted on a rotational basis among Northeast states to further deepen inter-state bonds and celebrate regional uniqueness.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Rio emphasized the deeper purpose of public service, quoting: “Service to man is service to God.” He urged young volunteers to uphold the spirit of giving, and to remain united as the driving force behind a stronger and more vibrant India.

The Director of the Department of Youth Resources & Sports, Kethosituo Sekhose, delivered the welcome address, expressing immense pride in Nagaland's robust NSS network, which currently consists of over 180 NSS units and 18,000 active volunteers. Many of these units have adopted villages to carry out community-based initiatives aligned with the NSS ethos.

“This festival is more than just an event—it is a celebration of unity, service, and the vibrant spirit of the Northeast,” he said, addressing dignitaries, officials, and student volunteers.