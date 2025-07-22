Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio inspects NH-2 landslide site, urges long-term solutions

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of the landslide-affected stretch of National Highway-2 near Phesama, close to the state capital Kohima, emphasizing the urgency for both immediate restoration and long-term preventive measures to safeguard the critical roadway.

Expressing concern over the persistent vulnerability of the region to landslides, Rio acknowledged the inherent challenges posed by Nagaland’s rugged, hilly terrain. He underscored the strategic and economic importance of maintaining seamless connectivity via national highways.

“National Highways are the lifelines of the country—essential for connectivity and economic activity,” said the Chief Minister. He added that the state government is working closely with implementing agencies to expedite restoration efforts.

"No More Quick Fixes": CM Rio Urges Concrete Solutions for Landslide-Hit Highway

Highlighting the chronic nature of landslides in the region, Rio stated, “This is not a new problem—it has existed since our childhood. Without a proper long-term solution, village roads cannot sustain highway traffic and will continue to collapse.”

During his interaction with the officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the Chief Minister advocated for permanent structural interventions, including the use of reinforced concrete, iron rods, and, where feasible, piling techniques. He also proposed constructing a concrete bridge or flyover to allow free flow of debris without obstructing the roadway.

“Temporary repairs will not suffice. Build a proper concrete structure that can withstand the terrain and weather challenges,” Rio advised.

NHIDCL Executive Director R.P. Singh briefed the Chief Minister that the affected section—spanning approximately 37 meters—had become waterlogged and unstable due to continuous rainfall. Singh stated that, weather permitting, temporary restoration could be achieved by August 18.

Acknowledging the constraints of working during monsoon months, Rio instructed agencies to develop a temporary passage and prepare for full-fledged concrete work post-monsoon. “The major landslips usually occur in August and September. We need a comprehensive long-term plan in place before that,” he cautioned.

Rio also stressed the road's strategic importance, noting that it connects to the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, the venue of the internationally renowned Hornbill Festival. He urged all stakeholders—including NHIDCL, district administration, and local authorities—to coordinate well in advance to avoid last-minute roadworks.

He further emphasized proper disposal of landslide debris, cautioning against unregulated dumping that could damage nearby structures.

Reflecting on the state's environmental conditions, Rio quipped, “Nagaland has only two seasons—mud season and dust season—thanks to human negligence.” He called for collective responsibility and better planning to ensure disaster resilience and sustainable infrastructure development.