Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, on May 8 paid a visit to the Kohima War Cemetery to pay tribute to the brave souls.

Suzuki reached the state on May 7 and is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Nagaland chief minister said, “An honour to lay wreaths at the Kohima War Cemetery along with the Japanese Ambassador to India, H E Hiroshi Suzuki, paying tribute to the brave souls. This year holds special significance as it marks the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kohima.”

Meanwhile, the Japanese ambassador also attended the soft inauguration programme of the Kohima Peace Memorial and Eco Park, aiming for deeper understanding between the people. The Nagaland chief minister said, “The Memorial honours the friendship between Japan and Nagaland. May it foster greater understanding and deeper friendship between our people.”

On his first day in the state, Suzuki attended a cultural programme at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima.

On May 8, the ambassador's itinerary includes laying the foundation stone of the park, participating in a ceremonial plantation and paying respects at the Kohima War Cemetery.

The day will conclude with Suzuki and other Japanese delegates visiting the Kohima Cathedral and the World War II Museum at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.