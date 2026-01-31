Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio launches digitisation of old birth and death certificates

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on January 31 officially launched the digitisation of old manual birth and death certificates, marking a major step towards modernising the state’s civil registration system and improving public service delivery.

Addressing the launch programme, the Chief Minister said the initiative would streamline service delivery, ensure efficient and accurate data management, improve citizens’ access to essential documents, and support the government in making informed public policy decisions. He commended the Department of Economics and Statistics for its efforts and urged citizens to ensure the timely registration of births and deaths.

The digitisation drive is being implemented in compliance with the directives of the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. As part of this process, the Department of Economics and Statistics, Government of Nagaland, had already introduced online registration of births and deaths across the state from April 2022.

Officials said the initiative represents a significant move towards modernising the management of vital records, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accessibility for citizens. The department also announced that the issuance of manual certificates would soon be discontinued, with the system transitioning fully to 100 per cent online registration, alongside the digitisation of legacy records.

The move is expected to streamline procedures, reduce paperwork, and provide faster and more reliable services to the public. Authorities said digitisation of old manual certificates is crucial for seamless integration of all records into the new online system, while ensuring the authenticity and accessibility of data for future use. Only certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths and information available in official records will be digitised.

The department has appealed to the general public to come forward and avail themselves of the facility through the ORGI portal (dc.crsorgi.gov.in) to help build a comprehensive and secure database of vital records for the state.

The launch event was attended by Akunu S Meyase, Secretary, Department of Economics and Statistics, Neidilhou Keditsu, Director, Economics and Statistics, along with other senior officials of the department.