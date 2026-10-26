Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and thanked him for facilitating the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) process, which culminated in presidential assent to the FNTA Bill 2026.

In a post on X, Rio said the two leaders also discussed the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime and key issues concerning Nagaland.

“Grateful for his assurance to address PAP relaxation,” Rio said, expressing appreciation for Shah’s support.

The meeting comes amid developments surrounding the proposed FNTA, which seeks to address longstanding demands for greater autonomy and development in the eastern districts of Nagaland.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) has spearheaded the demand for a separate administrative arrangement for the six eastern districts — Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator — citing concerns over development, governance and regional disparities.

The Protected Area Permit regime, meanwhile, regulates the entry of foreign nationals into designated protected areas, including parts of Nagaland. Any relaxation could have implications for tourism, foreign visitor access and the movement of international visitors in the state.

Further details regarding the proposed changes to the PAP regime and the implementation of the FNTA arrangement were not immediately available.