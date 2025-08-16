Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio mourns Governor La Ganesan's demise, government declares 7 day state mourning

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His demise marks the end of a long and dedicated public life that spanned various responsibilities in politics and governance.



In a solemn tribute to the departed leader, the Government of Nagaland has announced a seven-day State mourning, to be observed from August 16 to 22, 2025. During this period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across all government establishments where it is customarily hoisted.



As per the official notification issued by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, IAS, all forms of official entertainment and celebrations stand suspended throughout the mourning period.



Governor Ganesan’s death has left a deep void in the state’s political and administrative circles, with tributes pouring in from leaders across the region.