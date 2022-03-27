Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced on Saturday that the state government would bid for more national sporting events to be held in the state in order to promote greater infrastructure development in the sports industry.

The chief minister said during the Grand Finale of the South Asian Cross-Country Championships and the 56th National Cross-Country Championships at IG Stadium here on Saturday that visiting officials suggested Nagaland bid for hosting national games because the Government of India and its agencies would assist the State in infrastructural development if it was chosen to host.

Rio stated that the State administration would consider and attempt to bid for more national events in this area. He expressed the expectation that the State's political leaders and athletes will support the government's stand on the issue.

The presidents of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) thanked the chief minister for choosing Nagaland to host this historic event. He stated that Nagaland was honoured to host the international event, which was a first for the state.

Rio said he was pleased by the intense interest and passion in the eyes of the kids who had come to participate from all over the country, as well as from certain South Asian countries, during the event.

In addition to honouring the victors, the chief minister acknowledged and praised all of the competitors, many of whom were visiting Nagaland for the first time.

He also praised the Nagalans who took part in the national competition. Winning a medal for the state, he said, was a great accomplishment. He hoped that these accomplishments would instil optimism in the youth.

Rio told the visiting authorities that Nagaland would concentrate on creating the facilities required for sports development.

He wished the visiting guests and participants a pleasant stay and that they would take positive memories of the State with them when they returned to their various homes.

Lalit K Bhanot, president of SAAF and chairman of the Planning Committee of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), had earlier delivered a short statement in which he complimented the Naga athletes who had competed in the national event for the first time and done well.

He praised Neiphiu Rio, the chief minister, and AFI Abu Metha, the associate vice president, for organising the activities in a way that was unlike anything else in the country or even overseas.

He described the increase in participants to over 700 athletes as amazing, given that the event had been postponed due to the pandemic.

Bhanot also welcomed attendees who travelled from Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Bangladesh to attend the event, despite the fact that several other countries were unable to attend due to Covid procedures in their countries.

Many athletes will be inspired by this event, according to the SAAF president, and will push themselves to new heights in the days ahead.

Adil Sumeriwala, president of AFI, vice president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and council member of World Athletics, said that Nagaland hosting the event would undoubtedly motivate athletes in the state and, as a result, nurture more youth to take an interest in athletics.

Nagaland won its first medal at the National Cross Country Championships, according to the AFI president. He stated that AFI was completely supportive of Nagaland hosting the event and that a high-performance coach had been dispatched to train Naga athletes.

Anju Bobby George, a star athlete and senior vice president of the AFI and the World Athletics Woman of the Year, said in a brief statement that Nagaland was experiencing one of its happiest times as it hosted an international event.

Anju, the only Indian to win a medal at the World Championships, with a bronze in the long jump in 2003, said Nagaland had put a lot of work into making the event run smoothly, which she added was visible throughout the day.

She complimented all of the medalists and expressed her hope that the unprecedented momentum would continue. Debrabatta Das, the Zonal Head of Bank of Baroda, also gave a short speech during the ceremony.