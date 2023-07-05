Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, along with his cabinet colleagues, is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, July 5, to discuss the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) issue and the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. The meeting is set to take place at 4 pm at the Home Minister's residence in Delhi.

Prior to this meeting, on July 4, Chief Minister Rio and the 11 cabinet ministers had a meeting with the interlocutor and Special Adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), AK Mishra, in Delhi. During the meeting, they discussed the Centre's proposal for an agreement with the ENPO.

On July 2, members of the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation had expressed their intention to invite various stakeholders, including the Sumis of Kiphire and Shamator districts, to a joint co-ordination meeting. The purpose of this meeting was to address the inclusion or exclusion of the Sumi community in the Eastern Districts Autonomous Council.

According to sources, the joint co-ordination meeting was scheduled for July 4, 2023, at Hotel Saramati in Dimapur, starting from 10 am. The decision on the inclusion or exclusion of the Sumis was expected to be made after the meeting.

In a press note released by the ENPO, they stated, "Following the receipt of endorsement letter as stated, and after thorough deliberations on the same, the ENPO Executive resolved to allow Sumis of the said districts to join the ENPO movement on the demand of Frontier Nagata Territory (FNT). With this regard, a joint co-ordination meeting with the Eastern Sumi Hoho is being convened on 4th July, 2023 at Hotel Saramati, Dimapur from 10:00 am onwards to discuss and to move way forward together."