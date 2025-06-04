Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on virtually laid the foundation stones and officially launched nine new Lighthouse School Complexes (LSCs) under the flagship Nagaland Education Project – The Lighthouse (NECTAR) during a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex (CMRC) in Kohima.

Addressing the launch event, Dr. Rio lauded the progress made in the education sector through NECTAR and expressed satisfaction over the transformative strides taken in strengthening school education in the state. He underscored the critical role of education in empowering the youth and shaping the future of Nagaland.

Commending the Department of School Education and the NECTAR team, Dr. Rio praised their commitment to reshaping classroom experiences, teacher training, and overall school management. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and other funding partners for their continued collaboration and support. He particularly highlighted the foundational role of primary education and stressed that the newly launched LSCs would empower students to compete effectively on both national and global platforms.

Shashank Pratap Singh, IAS, Principal Director, Directorate of School Education, provided an overview of key initiatives under NECTAR, including the SMILE App and the ongoing training and capacity-building programmes for education personnel.

The nine newly launched LSCs are located in:

GHSS Medziphema Town, Chumoukedima district

GHSS Phek Town, Phek district

GHS Sitimi Town, Kiphire district

GHSS Satakha, Zunheboto district

GHS Chessore, Shamator district

GHS Noklak Village, Noklak district

Bautung GHSS Longleng, Longleng district

N.I. Jamir GHSS, Mokokchung district

GHSS Dimapur, Dimapur district

These come in addition to seven LSCs, whose foundation stones were laid earlier by Dr. Rio on December 1, 2024, in the following locations:

Government High School Angjangyang, Mon

Government Higher Secondary School, Kigwema, Kohima

Government Higher Secondary School, Niuland

Government Higher Secondary School, Peren

Government Higher Secondary School, Tseminyu

Government Higher Secondary School, Tuensang

Government Higher Secondary School, Wokha

About Lighthouse School Complexes (LSCs):

LSCs are envisioned as model institutions with advanced infrastructure, designed to serve as hubs of academic excellence supporting neighboring schools. These complexes promote holistic, inclusive, and sustainable education, incorporating local knowledge, community participation, and innovation.

Developed under the NECTAR initiative, each of Nagaland's 16 districts will have one Lighthouse School Complex. Special focus is being given to reaching Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN). These LSCs also align with key recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), especially regarding pedagogical practices and governance models.

The NECTAR Engineering Team is actively supervising all construction activities to ensure adherence to World Bank’s Environmental and Social Standards. The total estimated cost of constructing all 16 LSCs stands at Rs 198.57 crore.