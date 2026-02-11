Nagaland CM pushes political route for Naga settlement, calls for unity amid renewed talks with Centre

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has said his government has re-opened political engagement with New Delhi to resolve the long-pending Naga political issue, urging unity among Nagas at a critical stage of dialogue.

Speaking at a programme at the NPF office in Chumoukedima on February 11, Rio told party leaders that the Centre has agreed to process the issue through political and ministerial channels rather than leaving it to bureaucratic handling.

He briefed the gathering on his February 3 meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The meeting followed coordination with the Union Home Secretary and included members of the state’s political affairs sub-committee. According to Rio, discussions covered constitutional provisions, the Naga flag and integration matters.

He said assurances were given that earlier understandings would be honoured “in letter and spirit”. Shah, he added, agreed to set up a committee comprising officials and intelligence experts to facilitate further dialogue.

Rio underlined that restoring the talks to a political track was essential for progress. He cautioned against public statements that could weaken the state’s collective negotiating position and called for cohesion among Naga stakeholders.

While acknowledging that physical integration of Naga-inhabited areas may not be immediately possible, he stressed the need for emotional, cultural and social integration through a pan-Naga platform to secure a durable settlement.

The chief minister said the state government’s political affairs committee would continue engaging with Naga national groups and maintain outreach with neighbouring states. Strengthening the party organisation at all levels was also emphasised.

On the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority agreement, Rio described it as an administrative arrangement aimed at addressing development demands in eastern Nagaland without compromising the unity of the state.

He also referred to issues surrounding the Protected Area Permit, the Free Movement Regime and border management along the Myanmar frontier, noting the challenges posed by daily cross-border movement for agriculture, healthcare and social ties.

Regarding oil and natural gas exploration, Rio said the state cabinet has cleared discussions on petroleum development, including a proposed 50-50 royalty-sharing model in disputed areas along the Assam–Nagaland border.