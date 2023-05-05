Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called upon all government departments in the state to be prepared to tackle any potential disasters during the upcoming monsoon season. Speaking at a monsoon preparedness meeting held at his residential complex in Kohima on Friday, Rio, who is also the chairman of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), emphasised the importance of providing more weather forecasts to the public and raising awareness at the local level.

Rio stressed the need for maintaining good roads with proper drainage, calling upon the Public Works Department (Roads and Bridges) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. to take necessary measures. He also urged the laying of cables on the road to be done with prior consultation with the relevant department and deep enough to avoid any potential damage during the monsoon season.

The Chief Minister further instructed the home guards, Civil Defense and State Disaster Response Force to ensure their forces are adequately trained and prepared to be deployed promptly during any crisis. The health and family welfare department were also directed to keep sufficient stock of medicines for use during medical emergencies.

In addition, the PHED was asked to ensure the supply of good and clean drinking water during the monsoon season, while the food and civil supplies department were directed to keep a check on their godowns and stores in both the districts and rural areas.

Adviser to NSDMA, Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, pointed out that many natural disasters in the state are man-made and can be avoided if people take care of little things like clearing roads and blockages, and keeping proper drainage systems before they turn into bigger disasters.