Nagaland CM Rio calls for preserving Naga culture, strengthening unity among tribes

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on May 2, stressed the importance of preserving Naga culture, traditions, and customary laws while promoting unity and brotherhood among different tribal communities across the state.



Rio made the remarks while attending the 25th anniversary celebration of Runa Khrietho-Maong Aksu, a brotherhood initiative between Tuophema and Ungma villages in Nagaland. The event was also attended by former chief minister S. C. Jamir and several community leaders.



During the programme, Rio inaugurated a commemorative monolith and extended greetings to the Ao community on the occasion of the Moatsu Festival.



Recalling the origins of the brotherhood initiative, Rio said Runa Khrietho-Maong Aksu was jointly conceived by him and Jamir in 2001 during their time in government to strengthen friendship among the Ao, Angami, and Tenyimia communities, with the broader vision of fostering peace and unity among all Nagas.



He urged the people to carry forward the legacy of the initiative and expand its spirit of brotherhood across the state. Rio also expressed satisfaction at the participation of younger generations in sustaining the bond between communities.



Addressing the gathering, Jamir voiced concern over the growing challenges of tribalism, factionalism, and materialism in Naga society. He said there was an urgent need to rebuild a collective vision for peace, harmony, and social cohesion.



Reflecting on earlier times, Jamir said Naga society once functioned in unity under a common apex body where tribal organisations worked together in harmony. He warned that increasing divisions and materialistic values were weakening social and moral foundations.



Calling for a change in outlook and attitude, Jamir urged the people to work towards building a stronger, more peaceful, and prosperous Nagaland.



Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Sharingain Longkumer, who hosted the event, thanked both leaders for their guidance and reiterated the importance of unity among Naga communities.



As part of the programme, Ungma village donated three plots of land to the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation, Central Nagaland Tribes Council, and Tenyimia Union Nagaland. The two villages also adopted the Ungma Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to preserving and strengthening their unique bond of friendship.