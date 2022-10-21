Amid the growing demand of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) for "Frontier Nagaland", chief minister Rio asserted to facilitate talks between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation.

Speaking to the media, Nagaland Chief Minister Rio said, "We are talking with them and also we will facilitate an appointment for ENPO to meet the Home Minister and if Prime Minister also comes we will make a request".

"Nagas we speak out our mind and it's not wrong for them to speak what they think and what they desire but all these issues will be resolved", he added.

With regards to the meeting with the Home Minister, CM Rio said that the government is getting a date soon.

While speaking about the Hornbill festival, the chief minister said the festival will be there and everybody should come as it is the responsibility of the state and cannot shame the state.

It is to be mentioned here that the ENPO has demanded the resignation of 20 legislators of Eastern Nagaland from the state Legislative Assembly if not an early resolution is provided from the government of India on its "Frontier Nagaland" demand.

Further, ENPO has also been called to abstain from all election campaigns by any party and candidature declaration programme in their respective jurisdictions and not to participate in the Hornbill festival.