Nagaland CM Rio inaugurates state’s first Drone School in Kohima

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on January 26 inaugurated the state’s first Drone School and Drone Centre of Excellence at the Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre (NGISRSC) in Kohima, marking a significant step towards technology-driven governance and skill development.

Launched as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the state-of-the-art facility is a pioneering initiative of the State GIS & Remote Sensing Centre under the Planning and Transformation Department. The project aims to equip youth with advanced drone technology skills and promote innovation-led employment opportunities.

Inaugurating the facility, Rio said the initiative reflects Nagaland’s commitment to harnessing modern technology for governance, development, and improved public service delivery. He noted that while drones were once primarily associated with warfare, their role has expanded globally to include developmental and civilian applications.

The Chief Minister said the drone school would serve as a hub for innovation and capacity building, enabling the transfer of technical knowledge to districts and interior areas, ensuring last-mile delivery of technological benefits. He added that the initiative would strengthen the state’s preparedness for future challenges and help position Nagaland as a leader in the effective use of drone technology.

Deputy Chief Ministers TR Zeliang and Y Patton, Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, and Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha were present at the inauguration.

The drone school will offer DGCA-compliant Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) courses, along with short-term non-DGCA programmes in FPV flying, drone repair and maintenance, and drone data analysis and mapping.

The first batch of 50 trainees, sponsored by the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission, is set to begin training from Tuesday. The trainees will receive free training across multiple specialisations, along with placement assistance and industry linkages.

The facility will also function as a Centre of Excellence for UAV research, innovation, and technical support to government departments. With an allocation of Rs 2.50 crore under the State Plan for the financial year 2025–26, the drone school is expected to significantly strengthen skill development and enhance governance through drone-enabled services.