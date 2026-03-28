Nagaland CM Rio reaffirms NPF’s commitment to Naga welfare, calls for unity and political solution

Nagaland Chief Minister and Naga People's Front (NPF) president Neiphiu Rio on March 28 reiterated the party’s commitment to the welfare and unity of the Naga people.

Speaking at a consultative meeting of the NPF’s 11th Northern Angami Assembly Constituency at Chiephobozou, Rio described the party as deeply rooted in Naga history and a custodian of the community’s identity, culture, and traditions.

He said the NPF remains the only party that “speaks the truth about Naga history” and has consistently produced leaders committed to public service. Expressing his loyalty to the party, Rio said his decision to lead the NPF was driven by its commitment to the Naga cause rather than personal interest.

“If I were driven by self-interest, I would have joined another party,” he said, urging party members to work collectively to strengthen the organisation and contribute to the welfare of the people.

Highlighting the long-standing Naga political issue, Rio expressed concern over the lack of implementation of agreements signed between Naga groups and the Government of India. “Many agreements have been signed, but none have been implemented. Unless this changes, no solution will arrive,” he said.

He further noted that while physical integration of Naga-inhabited areas remains unresolved, the party is working towards fostering political unity among Nagas across regions.

Echoing his views, NPF secretary general Achumbemo Kikon said the party is best positioned to represent the rights and aspirations of the Naga people. He also welcomed Rio’s return to the party, stating that it reflects his commitment to public service.

Kikon highlighted the NPF’s grassroots approach, aimed at preserving Naga identity and guiding the community. He added that the merger of regional forces has brought renewed hope and healing within Naga society.

Recalling the party’s legacy, Kikon said the NPF has served the people for over six decades and was formed to facilitate an honourable and inclusive solution to the Naga political issue.