Nagaland CM seeks Centre's intervention for safe return of six abducted persons

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has sought urgent intervention from the Centre to secure the safe release of six persons allegedly abducted in Manipur and appealed for coordinated efforts to restore peace and harmony in the region.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rio said he had spoken to Shah on May 29 and conveyed the deep concern and anguish of the Naga people over the incident.

The chief minister described the abduction as a serious humanitarian issue and urged the Centre to make every effort to trace the missing persons, bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure their safe return at the earliest.

According to Rio, Shah assured him that the matter would receive the highest priority and that all necessary measures would be taken to rescue the victims, identify those responsible and ensure that the law takes its course.

Rio said he had also discussed the issue with leaders of the United Naga Council (UNC), including its president Ng Lorho, as well as senior officials from the Union Home Ministry, the Intelligence Bureau and the state government. He noted that all concerned agencies were actively pursuing the matter.

The chief minister urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint and cooperate with authorities in efforts to secure the release of the abducted persons and maintain peace in the region.

He also appealed to the UNC to persuade Naga volunteers reportedly holding 14 Kuki individuals in their custody to facilitate their safe and unconditional release.

Emphasising the need for compassion and reconciliation, Rio said the crisis should be addressed through dialogue, understanding and adherence to humanitarian values. He welcomed appeals made by Christian organisations and community leaders calling for the release of all innocent persons being held by any group.

Rio further stressed that collective cooperation among Naga civil society organisations, church bodies and community leaders would be crucial in ensuring the safe return of the six abducted persons and preventing any further escalation of tensions.

The appeal assumes significance as the Naga People's Front, a constituent of the current Manipur government, has five MLAs in the 60-member state Assembly. PTI MNB.