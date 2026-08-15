Nagaland CM seeks early solution to Naga issue, operationalisation of Frontier Nagaland authority

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday, August 15, called for an early and “honourable” solution to the long-standing Naga Political Issue and urged the Centre to expedite the operationalisation of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA).

Addressing the State-level Independence Day celebration at the Civil Secretariat Plaza here, Rio said the Naga Political Issue remained unresolved and acknowledged the people’s continued demand for an early settlement.

He referred to the Consultative Meeting held on September 12, 2024, which brought together tribal bodies, civil society organisations, churches, NGOs, student groups and political parties. The meeting had called for the peace talks to be elevated to the highest political level through an interlocutor with political or ministerial authority, he said.

Rio said the demand was reiterated during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 5, following which the Centre constituted a committee headed by the Minister of State for Home Affairs to lead the peace talks.

He urged the Centre to engage with all negotiating parties with “urgency and clarity” and said the State government would continue to facilitate the process for an “honourable and acceptable Solution”.

On the demand for greater development in eastern Nagaland, Rio said the State government would support the constitution and early operationalisation of the FNTA.

He referred to the February 5 Memorandum of Agreement between the Centre, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation for the constitution of the FNTA within Nagaland.

Describing the agreement as a “historic milestone”, he assured the eastern districts of the State government’s cooperation in ensuring its early constitution and operationalisation.

Rio said Nagaland remained largely peaceful but referred to the recent IED blast in Chümoukedima district targeting an Assam Rifles vehicle. One personnel was killed and four others sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

Condemning the incident, he said those responsible must be brought to justice. The National Investigation Agency has taken over the investigation, he said.

On the government’s “War on Drugs”, Rio said more than 407 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act had been registered and 677 people arrested between January 2024 and May 2026.

He also outlined initiatives in road and air connectivity, education, healthcare, sports, skill development, drinking water, power, agriculture and tourism, besides restoration work following severe monsoon damage.

Among the projects cited were the proposed Indian Institute of Technology at Ciethu, a greenfield AIIMS at Nagaki City and the development of Nagaki as an incubation city.

He also referred to a tripartite agreement signed in June between Assam, Nagaland and the Centre for oil and natural gas exploration in the Disputed Area Belt.

The State-level programme also saw the launch of the Nagaland Integrated Information System, Education Management Information System and a 10 MW solar power plant at Hovukhu in Niuland.

Students were absent from the official Independence Day programme after the Naga Students’ Federation enforced a boycott over the mandatory singing of the entire “Vande Mataram” song at official functions.

The NSF had directed its federating units and subordinate bodies to prevent students from participating in the August 15 programmes until the directive was revoked.

The federation said its objection was not to Independence Day celebrations or national symbols but to compulsory participation in the song, citing concerns over religious imagery, individual conscience and constitutional protections, including Article 371A.

NSF volunteers were deployed at strategic locations in Kohima and other districts, while schools and educational institutions refrained from deploying students, including NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides, for the Independence Day parade.

NSF vice-president Vimeyiekho Vitso said the boycott was a “success” in Kohima and other districts where its units enforced it.

Police, however, described the boycott appeal as voluntary and said no official complaint had been received regarding anyone being forcibly prevented from attending the celebrations.

Rio concluded his address by calling upon the people to work together towards a more developed, self-reliant and prosperous Nagaland.