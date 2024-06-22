Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has directed state Advocate General KN Balgopal to take urgent and necessary actions to secure the release of 45 people from the state who have been detained on "false" charges in Punjab's Mohali jail.

In a meeting with the Advocate General in Delhi on June 22, Rio addressed the issue and outlined steps to secure their release.

The Chief Minister directed the Advocate General to personally intervene in the case and deploy his team to take steps for the release of the detained Nagas.

Additionally, Rio instructed the Resident Commissioner in charge of Nagaland House in Delhi to maintain contact with the families of the detained people and provide all necessary assistance.

The Nagaland government has requested parents and relatives of the detained people to provide all relevant information and cooperate fully to expedite their release.

Here is the list of detained Naga youths:

MYANTHUNG Y LOTHA

KHYOLAMO W ENNY

ACHUMTHUNG MURRY

KENETSEILIE ZUMU

CHANGSOMBA

KHAIRICHAP ZELIANG

KEWE WEZAH

KHUMKIUMONG

ΚΙΝΑΤΟ Η ΥΕΡТНО

LOVITO H AWOMI

MEZELO MERO

NZAMO LOTHA

YIMLONG

BOBO YANATHAN

THEVUSANG THEVURY

MHONCHUMO NGULLIE

KIHOSHE H YEPTHOMI

ABEN ENNY

HOLOTO ASSUMI

TALIMOA JAMIR

YANKITHUNG LOTHA

HONOTO

MZANTHUNG MURRY

MHASHILZEO CHUPUO

AKAVI AWOMI

KIVIKA AWOMI

TONAKIVI K ZHIMO

MERCY KEMP

ALINO K ZHIMO

NUNGSHIJUNGLA IMSONG

TIALA L SANGTAM

ZOWEU PURO

LOMI SUMI

KITOKALI

KHELIBO YEPTHO