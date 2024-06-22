Nagaland CM urges action to secure release of 45 Nagas detained on 'false' charges
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio directed the Advocate General to intervene and instructed the Resident Commissioner to assist the families of 45 Naga youths detained in Punjab's Mohali Jail.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has directed state Advocate General KN Balgopal to take urgent and necessary actions to secure the release of 45 people from the state who have been detained on "false" charges in Punjab's Mohali jail.
In a meeting with the Advocate General in Delhi on June 22, Rio addressed the issue and outlined steps to secure their release.
The Chief Minister directed the Advocate General to personally intervene in the case and deploy his team to take steps for the release of the detained Nagas.
Additionally, Rio instructed the Resident Commissioner in charge of Nagaland House in Delhi to maintain contact with the families of the detained people and provide all necessary assistance.
The Nagaland government has requested parents and relatives of the detained people to provide all relevant information and cooperate fully to expedite their release.
Here is the list of detained Naga youths:
MYANTHUNG Y LOTHA
KHYOLAMO W ENNY
ACHUMTHUNG MURRY
KENETSEILIE ZUMU
CHANGSOMBA
KHAIRICHAP ZELIANG
KEWE WEZAH
KHUMKIUMONG
ΚΙΝΑΤΟ Η ΥΕΡТНО
LOVITO H AWOMI
MEZELO MERO
NZAMO LOTHA
YIMLONG
BOBO YANATHAN
THEVUSANG THEVURY
MHONCHUMO NGULLIE
KIHOSHE H YEPTHOMI
ABEN ENNY
HOLOTO ASSUMI
TALIMOA JAMIR
YANKITHUNG LOTHA
HONOTO
MZANTHUNG MURRY
MHASHILZEO CHUPUO
AKAVI AWOMI
KIVIKA AWOMI
TONAKIVI K ZHIMO
MERCY KEMP
ALINO K ZHIMO
NUNGSHIJUNGLA IMSONG
TIALA L SANGTAM
ZOWEU PURO
LOMI SUMI
KITOKALI
KHELIBO YEPTHO
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