Nagaland CM urges cultural preservation at mini hornbill festival

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio used the platform of the Mungmung-cum-Mini Hornbill Festival in Longkhim, Tuensang, on September 3 to stress the importance of safeguarding and promoting Naga cultural heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Rio said festivals go beyond celebration and play a vital role in reconciliation, unity, and spiritual renewal. He underlined the government’s initiatives, including the Hornbill Festival and regional cultural events, as part of efforts to promote traditional values.

Reflecting on ancestral practices, Rio described the resilience of past generations as “savage wisdom” rooted in hard work. He called on people to adopt such traditions for sustainable livelihoods and harmony with nature. On the ongoing demand of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) regarding the Frontier Nagaland Territory, he appealed for understanding and dialogue.

The event also featured remarks from state advisor H. Sethrongkyu Sangtam, who highlighted the unifying role of the festival, and speeches from ENPO president A. Chingmak and Sumi Hoho president Vihoto, who spoke of solidarity and cultural pride. Liodong of Phir Ahi village explained the cultural significance of Mungmung.

Traditional performances formed the core of the celebrations. Male folk dances were presented by groups from Phir Ahi, Chimonger, Chungtor, Tronger, and Tsungti Mulong Singrep villages, while female troupes from Kiding, Angangba, Tsaru, and Holongba villages showcased their heritage.

Festivalgoers also witnessed demonstrations of fire-making, top-spinning, log drum beating by youths from Angangba, and cotton spinning by women of Chimonger. A special song titled "Oh Mungmung" was performed by Shujingla Thonger and Kohjungli Jingru, adding a musical tribute to the occasion.