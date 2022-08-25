Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the new Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) Office at Speaker Road, New Capital Complex, Kohima, and also launched the official website of the NSSB on 25th August 2022.

Speaking at the event Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio expressed his happiness and appreciation to all for having finally fulfilled the dream of having a fully functional Staff Selection Board in the State.

He thanked all the people involved including his Cabinet colleagues and other government officials led by the Chief Secretary who had worked tirelessly to ensure that the dream became a reality.

Rio said that the NSSB should, as an institution, win the trust of the people of the state, and its members and officials led by the Chairman of the board should serve with utmost commitment and integrity as the people have a lot of expectations and hope on them.

He urged the Chairman and his members to work efficiently and with commitment so that they as pioneers of the board leave behind a high benchmark for future members and officials who come after them and also not to lose heart despite the criticism and hardships they might come across in its initial years.

The Chief Minister stated that the formation of the NSSB would finally bring “Justice to the Educated Unemployed Youth of the State” and would provide just and fair opportunities to all.

Rio also highlighted several suggestions which would help the board to work efficiently.

Firstly, he said that the applications submitted by the applicants should be scrutinized thoroughly and ensure that the eligibility criteria for the posts advertised are maintained.

Secondly, he encouraged the use of state-of-the-art technology for all processes including submission of forms, payment of exam fees, scrutiny of applications, etc.

Thirdly, he urged the board to strictly follow the pre-existing service rules and reservation policy to avoid confusion and mistrust among the people.

Fourthly, he advised the board to work together with all the government departments to ascertain the number of vacancies available well in advance.

Lastly, he emphasized the need to maintain high confidentiality in the entire examination and selection process but also at the same time ensure that there is transparency and accountability within the board.

Rio wished the newly formed board led by the Chairman all the best in all endeavours and thanked all the other departments who had provided logistical support in the formation of the NSSB.

Chief Secretary, J. Alam, IAS, in his speech congratulated the Chairman and his board members for successfully making the NSSB functional in such a short period of time.

He said that the NSSB is a pioneering institution in the state and that it should be nurtured and brought up during its nascent stage.

He further added that it is the Constitutional mandate for the government to provide equality of opportunity to all and that the sole purpose of the formation of the NSSB was to ensure that everybody gets a fair chance to be employed.

He wished the chairman and his members all the best in their new journey and hoped that the team would conduct all matters in the right way and systematically.

Chairman NSSB, Sedevikho Khro, in his opening remark stated that it was a great day for the youth of Nagaland to have a fully functional Staff Selection Board in the State and assured that the newly appointed board with him as the Chairman was fully committed to ensuring fair opportunities to all the youth.

He however said that the board would not rush with advertising the exams as there were still some technical issues to be solved but assured that they would be coming out with the advertisement for the exams by the end of August or latest by the early part of September.

He further urged the young people of the State to be patient and have faith in the NSSB and pledged that the board was committed to excellence.