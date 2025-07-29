Nagaland CM urges ULBs to lead disaster risk efforts, enforce safety norms

Emphasising the urgent need for resilient urban governance, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday urged Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state to take proactive leadership in disaster risk reduction.

Calling them the "frontline defenders" of life, infrastructure, and the environment, Rio stressed the crucial role municipal authorities play in mitigating the growing risks posed by natural calamities.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural session of a three-day training on Urban and Local Resilience in Kohima, organised by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Home Department, in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), International Institute of Safety and Security Management (IISSM), and the state's Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department.

“You are not just administrators—you are the first line of defence,” Rio stated, underlining the responsibility vested in municipal leaders to uphold safety standards and enforce building norms. He reminded participants that Nagaland lies in Seismic Zone V, the most vulnerable category, and warned against negligence in structural safety.

“Your signature on a building permit can save a life; your vigilance can prevent a man-made disaster,” Rio said.

Referring to repeated incidents of flash floods and landslides—particularly in Chümoukedima, Niuland, Dimapur Market, Kisama, and Piphema—the Chief Minister cited the impact of unregulated development, weak retaining walls, and blocked drainage systems as key concerns. He also flagged the poor condition of the Dimapur–Kohima highway, part of the Trans-Asian Highway No. 1, attributing the damage to construction on fragile land and lack of planning.



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Rio called for strict enforcement of building by-laws and zero tolerance against illegal constructions, especially along floodplains and landslide-prone areas. He directed municipal authorities to issue stop-work notices where required and demolish unsafe structures. Mandatory soil testing and geotechnical assessments before any infrastructure approval—particularly along NH-29 and other vulnerable zones—were declared “non-negotiable.”

To improve monsoon preparedness, Rio advised ULBs to coordinate closely with District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), police, fire and emergency services, PWD, PHED, and health departments. He stressed that pre-monsoon inspections, drainage clearance, and debris removal should become routine practices, not reactionary responses.

Solid waste management was also a key focus, with the Chief Minister urging intensified garbage collection and safe disposal, especially in low-lying areas, to avoid water contamination during rains. On infrastructure, he instructed ULBs to inspect roads, bridges, and culverts for structural integrity, with special attention to landslide-prone corridors.

Rio further recommended collaboration with the Department of Geology and Mining and NSDMA to map vulnerable slopes and implement protective measures such as boulder netting. Community participation was equally highlighted, with the CM encouraging awareness campaigns on flood safety, sanitation, early warning systems, and emergency protocols using public announcements, SMS alerts, and social media.

In the health sector, he called for vigilance against waterborne diseases and a rapid response mechanism for potential outbreaks.

“When you clear a drain, you save a shopkeeper’s life. When you enforce building laws, you protect a child’s future,” Rio told councillors, urging them to go beyond bureaucratic roles and become true custodians of public safety.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the training initiative would equip ULBs with the necessary tools and knowledge to build a resilient and responsive urban management system. “Let us rise to make Nagaland the model of a resilient mountain state,” he concluded.