Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on September 20 stated the importance of comprehensive master plans for urban local bodies (ULBs) during the inauguration of the new Dimapur Municipal Council office on Friday. He said that the state had been unable to hold ULB elections for nearly two decades, causing significant hardship for residents.

Rio highlighted the successful conduct of ULB elections in June, which included a historic 33 percent reservation for women. He noted that the last elections took place in 2004, marking a pivotal moment for local governance in the state.

Addressing the newly elected councillors, Rio stressed the need for a serious commitment to public service from the outset of their tenure. “Privileges come with responsibilities,” he reminded them, urging the councillors to educate the public about the importance of tax revenue in improving community welfare.

The Chief Minister pointed out that ULBs serve as the closest tier of government to the citizens, allowing direct interaction and participation in governance. He called for a focus on self-sustainability and revenue generation for urban infrastructure, including roads, water supply, and sanitation.

Rio announced that the state government has allocated Rs 36 crore to local bodies to address their immediate needs. He encouraged councillors to judiciously utilize these resources, aiming to transform Dimapur into a model city.

Moatoshi Longkumer, Advisor for Labour, Employment & Skill Development, echoed Rio’s sentiments, urging councillors to manage citizens' high expectations and regulate market prices. He also highlighted the need to address pressing issues such as flooding and traffic congestion in Dimapur.

Hukheto Yepthomi, Chairman of the Dimapur Municipality Council, expressed optimism about the new office's role in empowering councillors to tackle local challenges. “The new team understands the problems of Dimapur, and we are committed to elevating the city to new heights,” he stated.