Nagaland CM's delegation visits Lower Tizu to review development projects

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, accompanied by his wife and a high-level delegation, undertook a four-day visit to the Lower Tizu area under Pongro Sub-Division in Kipkire district from April 10 to 13, 2026, to inspect the progress of various development projects initiated by the state government.

The delegation included Deputy Chief Minister for Home and Border Affairs Y. Patton, Minister for Rural Development and SIRD Metsubo Jamir, Minister for Women Resource Development and Horticulture Salhoutuonuo Kruse, and several advisors and legislators. Among them were Dr. Kelhrielhoulie Yhome (Advisor, School Education and SCERT), W. Chingang Konyak (Advisor, Geology & Mining and DUDA), Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe (Advisor, New and Renewable Energy and NSDMA), and S. Kiusumew Yimchunger (Advisor, Home Guard & Civil Defence, Fire & Emergency Services, Relief & Rehabilitation). The delegation also included MLAs Y. M. Humtsoe, Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhütso, and Benei M. Lamthiu, along with Commissioner and Secretary for Geology & Mining John Kevi Angami and OSD Kekhriezavi Lea.

During the visit, the Chief Minister and his team reviewed the construction of the Tourist Amenities Centre at Lower Tizu, a project aimed at boosting eco-tourism and improving visitor facilities in the region. The delegation also inspected key road infrastructure projects, including the Lower Tizu road via Moya and the Setsu–Lalori–Phor road, which are expected to significantly enhance connectivity and socio-economic development in the remote border areas.

As part of the itinerary, the delegation visited the Ranyak Khun Cave at Mimi, a site with considerable tourism potential. The Chief Minister also interacted with members of the Mimi Circle Joint Council, discussing prospects for future developmental initiatives and addressing local concerns.

The district administration of Kipkire, along with the police forces, played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the visit.

The four-day tour underscores the Nagaland government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development, promoting tourism, and strengthening engagement with communities in remote and border regions of the state.

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