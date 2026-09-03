Nagaland CM’s team finishes 6th in Classic Tug of War at World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

The Nagaland Chief Minister’s Team, representing India at the 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, has secured 6th place in the Classic Tug of War World Championship.

The World Nomad Games are being held from August 31 to September 6, 2026, across Bishkek and Cholpon-Ata, with more than 100 countries and around 3,000 athletes participating in 43 traditional sporting disciplines.

A 10-member team from Nagaland represented India in the Tug of War discipline, marking the first participation by India in this event at the World Nomad Games.

The team, led by captain Vechita Khesoh, defeated teams from Brazil, South Korea, Great Britain and Turkey before losing to hosts Kyrgyzstan, finishing sixth in the championship.

The team comprised Vechita Khesoh, Kezhaseluo Pienyü, Keviser Dzuvichu, Sedevizo Keretsu, Vekuzo Vezuh, Niekhozo Keroh, Heuci Kunlim and Vemele Thingo. Director of Youth Resources and Sports, Kethoseituo Sekhose, served as coach, while Joint Director Neuvitho Nyuthe was the referee.

The opening ceremony was held at Bishkek Arena on August 31, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present. The Indian contingent received a standing ovation as it entered the stadium carrying the national flag.

Nagaland Tug of War Association (NTWA) President Dr Er. Vekho Swuro appreciated the team for displaying unity and sporting spirit and encouraged the athletes to aim for greater success in the future.

He also expressed gratitude to Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio for his support and patronage in enabling the team’s participation at the international sporting event.