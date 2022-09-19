The Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC) on September 18 demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in Nagaland to facilitate an early solution to the Naga political issue.

Earlier on September 17, the NSCN (IM) agreed to resume talks with the Government of India after its meeting with the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (CCoNPI) to resolve pending issues before signing the agreement for the solution.

Renewing the demand of scores of organisations including political parties for an early solution in view of official talks having concluded on October 31, 2019, CNTC’s media cell, lamented that despite 25 years of negotiation between the government of India and the stakeholders, there has been no outcome so far, to resolve the Naga political issue.

CNTC contended that when the government of India had put the ball back in the court of the UDA coalition’s Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (CCoNPI) it was the bounden duty of the government of India to settle the issue at the earliest.

CNTC recalled that in the run-up to the 2018 assembly election, the BJP explained its move for election by promising Nagas solution with its slogan “Election for Solution”.

However, CNTC said BJP failed to fulfil its commitment. CNTC said it was of the view that another election was coming and parties would continue to adopt “delay tactics” by making another false promise.

According to CNTC, the other reason for demanding President’s Rule was the failure of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government to fulfil its commitment.

In addition, CNTC alleged that “unabated corruption over the years have led to financial crunch”, while the state government, despite its assurance, failed to take action against rampant extortion. CNTC also maintained that rampant extortion in the state has led to an increase in price and the ordinary people were made to bear the brunt.

Further, CNTC said most government employees were not being paid salaries while there has also been no progress in education, infrastructure, law and order, governance, etc. Taking note of all these issues, CNTC asserted that the current situation in the state can only be tackled through the imposition of the President’s Rule.

Meanwhile, CNTC has also extended its support on the signing of the ‘September Joint Accord-ant’ by NSCN (IM) and WC, NNPGs in the presence of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR).

Demand for President’s Rule was also made by the Rising People’s Party (RPP) in July this year. The party launched an online campaign seeking dismissal of the UDA government and imposition of President’s Rule in the State. The campaign, launched through the online portal change.org, aimed at obtaining at least 10,000 signatures, which would then be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take resolute action.

RPP had also reminded that it had submitted a representation to the Central government on May 12 this year pleading for President’s Rule in Nagaland on grounds of financial emergency in the State.

Also in August, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president K. Therie maintained that as the present socio-economic and law and order scenario in Nagaland has reached a critical stage, the only way out of the mess was for the Government of India to promulgate President’s Rule in the state.

Significantly at the CNTC programme in Wokha on May 13-14, deputy chief minister, Y. Patton said as a member of the Core Committee, headed by chief minister Neiphiu Rio, the CCoNPI would meet with prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Patton said he will bluntly tell the two leaders that- if Naga's solution cannot be achieved then impose President’s Rule.