Marking a significant step in Nagaland’s journey towards global recognition in the specialty coffee sector, a nine-member delegation from the state participated in COFFEX ISTANBUL EXPO 2025, held from May 9 to 11 in Istanbul, Turkey.



The delegation, led by G. Ikuto Zhimomi, Advisor, Land Resources Department, Nagaland, included former Commissioner & Secretary Kevekha Kevin Zehol, NCS; Additional Director Hekato N; and five prominent coffee entrepreneurs representing Nagaland Coffee, Été Coffee, Juro Coffee, YES Coffee, and Coffee Lady.



This international participation was facilitated by the Consulate General of India in Istanbul, Mijito Vinito Chishi, who coordinated with the Coffee Board of India and Turkish authorities to ensure a meaningful presence for the delegation. The initiative was aligned with the vision of the Department of Land Resources, Nagaland, to promote the state’s unique coffee offerings on global platforms.



COFFEX ISTANBUL, a premier international coffee trade fair, draws industry leaders, roasters, growers, and enthusiasts from across the Middle East and beyond. The event provided the Nagaland team with hands-on exposure to global trends in coffee cultivation, processing technologies, flavor profiling, sustainable innovations, and market dynamics.



Throughout the three-day expo, the delegation actively participated in cupping sessions, technical workshops, and business-to-business interactions with international buyers and stakeholders. These engagements enabled the team to explore collaboration opportunities, enhance their understanding of pricing strategies and consumer preferences, and strengthen international linkages for Nagaland’s coffee industry.