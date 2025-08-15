Nagaland College Students’ Union issues ultimatum over scholarship nodal cell delay

The All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU) has issued a 27-day ultimatum to the state government, warning of democratic protests if immediate action is not taken to operationalise the long-pending Scholarship Nodal Cell under the Higher & Technical Education Department.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the Union expressed “profound discontentment” over what it termed the government’s abandonment of students’ genuine grievances.

The ANCSU reminded the state that the decision to establish a separate Scholarship Nodal Cell was approved during a Cabinet meeting on June 10, 2019, and formalised through a notification on October 25, 2019. However, it said, the cell has remained only “on paper” for years without any tangible implementation.



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The Union criticised the delay, pointing out that scholarship schemes remain scattered across various departments, unlike in other Northeastern states, where separate boards or cells manage scholarships and disbursements efficiently. “The willful neglect of this grave issue is no less than assassination of students’ grievances and rights,” the letter stated, adding that the inefficiency of the state government is evident in its inability to streamline the process despite repeated reminders.

The ANCSU stressed there is no valid reason for further delays, as the matter has already been approved by the Cabinet and raised multiple times. It warned that failure to act within the given timeframe would compel the student community to resort to democratic protests to secure their rights.