All Commercial Vehicle Owners Association (ACVOA) has called for “Chakka bandh” starting from November 3.

The main reason for the bandh is the failure of the state government to fulfil the payments to the vehicles requisitioned during the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election 2023.

The bandh would be enforced not only in Mokokchung District but also in other Districts of all the All Nagaland Taxi Association(ANTA) units.



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All Commercial Vehicles Association(ACVA) Wokha has extended support to the proposed “Chakka Bandh”.

Later in a press release, ACVA Wokha president C Renbi Ngullie stated that the association would implement the “indefinite bandh” in Wokha starting from November 7 at midnight after the Festival of Lotha Tokhu Emong.