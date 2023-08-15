Nagaland's spirited celebration of the 77th Independence Day resonated with a fervent appeal for a quick resolution to the Naga political quandary. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reiterated his government's commitment to addressing the long-standing issue and urged Naga political groups, stakeholders, and the Central Government to expedite the process of consensus and closure.

The ceremonial event unfolded at the Secretariat Plaza in Kohima, where Chief Minister Rio proudly hoisted the National Flag. In his address, he articulated the paramount importance of finding a lasting solution to the Naga Political Issue, affirming that it has consistently remained atop his government's agenda.

"We are deeply committed to resolving the Naga Political issue at the earliest. Our government has and will continue to make every possible effort towards this cause," Chief Minister Rio stated emphatically.

The Political Affairs Committee, inclusive of the entire Cabinet and elected members representing tribes not part of the Cabinet, remains actively engaged in consultations with all relevant stakeholders. Their objective is to pave the way for an early and comprehensive solution to the intricate Naga political puzzle.

Chief Minister Rio drew attention to the hope sparked by the joint accord signed in September 2022 between the NSCN-IM and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), facilitated by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR). This accord signified a significant stride towards resolving the Naga political conundrum in collaboration with the Government of India (GoI).

The Chief Minister appealed to Naga political groups, other stakeholders, and the GoI, to escalate their efforts in reaching a consensus on the unresolved issues. He urged for an inclusive and honorable resolution that truly reflects the aspirations of the Naga people.

Addressing developmental disparities, Chief Minister Rio acknowledged the persistent challenges faced by certain areas, especially the eastern districts of Nagaland. He highlighted the government's commitment to bridging these gaps through targeted efforts, underlining the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation's (ENPO) role in advocating for equitable development.

On contentious matters such as Urban Local Body elections and the Uniform Civil Code, Chief Minister Rio provided insight into the government's approach and efforts to address these concerns while preserving Nagaland's unique identity.