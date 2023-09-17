In his address during the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) first general body meeting in Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reaffirmed the commitment of the opposition-less government to work towards a solution to the longstanding Naga political issue. Rio, who has been serving as the Chief Minister for the fifth consecutive term, emphasized that the formation of the opposition-less government was primarily driven by the need to expedite a resolution to the Naga issue.

"We came together not only because of leadership but also for the Naga issue. We will continue to work towards finding an early solution," said Chief Minister Rio. He also highlighted the government's commitment to transparency and accountability at all levels.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Nagaland and the electorate for their confidence in the NDPP. He acknowledged the importance of central support for the state, given its limited resources. Rio also commended the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the focus on the welfare of the Naga people remained a top priority.

Under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's leadership, the NDPP has achieved significant electoral success in recent years. He attributed this success to effective communication with the masses, commitment, and dedication of party workers, and a focus on the principles and ideology of the party.

Chief Minister Rio also addressed several key issues, including the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations in Dimapur. He emphasized the need to differentiate between Indian citizens who arrived before the 1963 cutoff date and those who came for business or investment purposes. The government plans to issue permanent residence, temporary residence, and long-stay ID cards based on specific criteria.

Regarding the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), Rio stressed the importance of its immediate implementation to prevent the issuance of false indigenous certificates. Village councils will play a crucial role in verifying and certifying indigenous status, ensuring that only genuine indigenous residents receive certificates.

The Chief Minister also touched upon the issue of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections, emphasizing the government's commitment to following the central Act and Supreme Court directives. He highlighted the inclusion of 33% reservation for women in ULBs, which will result in greater female representation in the society.