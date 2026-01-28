Nagaland committed to youth empowerment through global partnerships: Dy CM

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang on January 28, said the state government remains committed to empowering youth for global careers through policy reforms and international cooperation.

Addressing the Nagaland–Japan Connect 2026, a flagship initiative held at the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Centre (IBHIC) in Dimapur, Zeliang said the programme was not merely an event but a platform reflecting the steadily strengthening partnership between Nagaland and Japan, as well as a shared vision for the future.

He said the initiative exemplifies people-to-people diplomacy, where cooperation goes beyond formal agreements and translates into tangible opportunities for learning, employment and cultural exchange.

Highlighting the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Kochi Prefecture, the deputy Chief minister said it marked an important step towards formalising government-to-government collaboration, particularly in the areas of human resource exchange, skill development and agricultural cooperation.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Commerce and Labour, Kochi Prefecture, Kunitoshi Hojo, said the prefecture is currently facing a shortage of human resources across various sectors due to its ageing population. To address the challenge, Kochi has launched a programme to attract workers from different parts of the world to help build its future workforce.

Hojo expressed hope that more youth from Nagaland would take up opportunities in Kochi Prefecture, noting that 19 youth from the State are currently working there, with several more expected to join later this year.

He said the initiative would create expanded opportunities for development and human resource exchange, benefiting both Naga youth and Nagaland’s overall development.

Meanwhile, Head of the Department of Linguistics at Nagaland University, Dr. Pangersenla Walling, highlighted the Centre of Excellence for Foreign Languages, which focuses on promoting the Japanese language to enhance employability and skill development among students.