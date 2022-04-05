As the protests against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) of 1958 continues, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced on Monday that the Centre is conducting a test to reduce the territory under AFSPA in the state and the total abolition of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) may take time.

In his keynote address at the consultative meeting, Rio, together with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader T R Zeliang and other administrators, asked for people's support during a meeting with tribal Hohos (apex bodies) and organisations.

The consultative meeting on AFSPA with tribal hohos and civil society organisations held at Rhododendron Hall, Police complex Chumoukedima on Monday,

This came after the Centre stated on March 31 that it would restrict the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958, in regions of Nagaland, a move that was met with outrage by Naga civil society organisations, who asked that the Act be repealed completely.

Rio stressed that the state is at a critical moment in terms of AFSPA, and that the Act may be reinstated if law and order is disrupted. He pleaded with the public for their help in preventing any unfortunate situations. He then urged all parties to ponder how to maintain law and order in the state.

Rio stated that the Naga political issue can be solved via a sense of unity and oneness, as well as not being selfish in their demands.

In a similar spirit, T R Zeliang, the chairman of the ruling Uniting Democratic Alliance, stated that the partial lifting of AFSPA is an experimental phase, with the ultimate goal of removing the Act entirely from the state. He stated that without the public's support, the police would be handicapped, and he asked for their support and collaboration.

Earlier, chief secretary J. Alam, who presided over the meeting, welcomed all members and briefed them that AFSPA had been abolished from certain districts of Nagaland after nearly three decades.

He expressed hope that further progress would be made in the days ahead. Commissioner Nagaland Rovilatuo Mor presented the final address.