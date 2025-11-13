Nagaland completes scholarship payout to over 41,000 tribal students

The Directorate of Higher Education in Nagaland has finished distributing scholarships to 41,793 tribal students under the Post-Matric Scholarship scheme for the 2024-25 academic year, with the final phase of payments reaching beneficiaries on 11 November 2025.

The scheme, a welfare initiative by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, supports Scheduled Tribe students from families earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually to pursue education from Class XI onwards.

Disbursement occurred in two phases. The first round in June 2025 transferred Rs 3,071.49 lakh to 22,412 students through a one-time full payment. After submitting utilisation certificates to the Centre, the state received approval for the remaining funds. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs sanctioned Rs 2,309.91 lakh as its share on October 28, 2025, which was combined with the state's contribution and credited to the scholarship account on 10 November.

The second phase saw Rs 2,566.57 lakh disbursed to 19,381 remaining beneficiaries the following day, completing payments for all eligible students.

The directorate has urged students listed in the second phase who have not yet received their scholarships to verify that their Aadhaar is linked to their bank accounts and enabled for Direct Benefit Transfer payments. The complete list of beneficiaries can be accessed at highereducation.nagaland.gov.in.

Operating as a centrally sponsored scheme with a 90:10 funding ratio between the Centre and state, the programme functions entirely through the National Scholarship Portal. Students apply online, with applications verified first by Institution Nodal Officers and then by the state department. Payments are processed through the Aadhaar-Based Payment System.

"The entire process, from application to verification and payment, is seamlessly digital, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and uninterrupted workflow," the directorate stated in its press release.

The state government consistently releases its share promptly upon receiving the central contribution, with scholarships disbursed only after funds arrive from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.