Nagaland conducts state-level mega mock drill on earthquake, extreme weather preparedness

Nagaland on April 30 carried out a state-level mock drill on earthquake and extreme weather disasters in a major preparedness exercise aimed at strengthening emergency response systems and public awareness across the state.

The mock drill was organised by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, the Home Department and District Disaster Management Agencies in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Addressing a press conference after the exercise, Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said the drill was conducted to test the efficiency of government departments, response agencies and the public in managing large-scale disasters in the state.

He said the exercise was designed to create awareness, improve disaster management mechanisms and help authorities understand the actual scenario of a major earthquake or extreme weather emergency and how such crises should be handled effectively.

Lead Consultant (ME & IRS), NDMA, Sudhir Bahl, congratulated all departments and agencies for participating enthusiastically in the exercise.

He said disasters can never be managed with complete perfection, but preparedness and coordination can always be improved.

Bahl stressed that communication remains one of the most critical aspects during any disaster and urged the telecom department and service providers to work in close coordination to ensure uninterrupted emergency communication.

He also highlighted the importance of safety at petrol pumps and called for adequate fire safety materials and equipment to be made available.

School safety was another key focus area, with Bahl urging regular drills and exercises in educational institutions to improve preparedness among students and staff.

He further said medical teams must remain ready at all times with additional equipment and resources, while also maintaining coordination with neighbouring states during emergencies.

Referring to landslides and infrastructure damage, he said agencies such as the Public Works Department, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and the Border Roads Organisation should be prepared to restore emergency surface communication routes when roads and bridges are damaged.

Bahl also said uniformed volunteers, including National Cadet Corps cadets and other trained groups, would be valuable assets during disasters and should be properly trained and coordinated.

He emphasised that public participation and inter-agency coordination are the most important elements of disaster response and appealed to citizens to stay prepared and extend support during emergencies.

The large-scale mock drill is being seen as a crucial step in enhancing Nagaland’s readiness against natural disasters, especially in a region vulnerable to earthquakes, landslides and severe weather events.