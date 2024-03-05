The Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries (CNCCI) voiced grave concerns over the lack of transparency in Nagaland's Public Distribution System (PDS) for rice. Led by CNCCI president Dr. Khekugha Muru, the organization, along with trade bodies from five districts, questioned the opacity surrounding the distribution of essential food items to the underprivileged.

Dr. Muru highlighted the suspicious influx of rice into the market despite a significant decrease in imports, pointing to potential discrepancies in the distribution process. He alleged that rice, intended for the impoverished, was being diverted and sold in the open market by certain entities, depriving the intended beneficiaries of their entitlements.

The CNCCI president emphasized that the issue was first raised by district chambers and subsequently brought to the forefront by the confederation. Expressing concern over the monopolization of rice distribution, Dr. Muru underscored the need for equitable access to welfare schemes, lamenting the undue advantage certain individuals were exploiting within the system.

Furthermore, Dr. Muru questioned the state government and the Food and Civil Supplies (FCS) department's failure to ensure transparent delivery of benefits to the needy despite numerous welfare schemes in place. He urged both entities to address the mysterious appearance of rice in the state and streamline the distribution process.

Echoing CNCCI's sentiments, various district chambers raised additional concerns, including discrepancies in rice allocation, irregularities in the Tide Over Scheme, and allegations of suppliers overcharging beneficiaries. Despite these grievances, the trade bodies reiterated their willingness to engage with authorities to rectify the situation and improve the PDS mechanism.

In response to queries regarding similar issues in other districts, Dr. Muru confirmed reports of similar challenges faced across the region. He also provided statistics detailing the state's rice distribution quotas stating CNCCI's commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing the efficacy of welfare programs.